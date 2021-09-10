Team news: Watford v Wolves

Watford will be without Chile defender Francisco Sierralta if Fifa choose to impose regulations suspending players who did not report for international duty.

Joao Pedro could return from a knee injury sustained in July and summer signing Ozan Tufan may make his debut.

The participation of Wolves forward Raul Jimenez will also depend on Fifa's stance on international absentees.

Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and Hugo Bueno remain out.

