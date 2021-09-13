Transfer news: Kessie and Timber on Nuno's radar
Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Ajax about the possibility of signing 20-year-old Dutch defender Jurrien Timber. (Todofichajes in Spanish), external
Franck Kessie, 24, is also attracting interest from Spurs - but they face competition from Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain for the AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish), external
Meanwhile, Serbia's 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, who attracted interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid in the summer, is in talks about extending his deal with Fiorentina. (Fabrizio Romano), external