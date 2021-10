Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament.

The 25-year-old registered three assists as his side reached the semi-finals, when they lost to eventual runners-up England at Wembley.

Hojbjerg joins Italian Jorginho and Spanish youngster Pedri in a midfield three, selected by a panel of former players and managers.

