Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United appear to have won the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Lewis Bate for a fee believed to be £1.5m, plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.

The 18-year-old England youth international, who was wanted by several Premier League rivals, is understood to have had a medical at United on Wednesday.

Bate is expected to initially join up with Mark Jackson’s under-23 squad, along with recent signing Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic.