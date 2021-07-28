Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - and is this the one for Moises Caicedo?

Brighton reportedly beat a number of other European clubs to the signature of the 19-year-old Ecuadorean, parting with what could prove to be a bargain £4m for the midfielder in the last winter transfer window.

Manager Graham Potter was quick to temper expectations, stating it was important to give the player time to adjust to living in England and Premier League football.

Now with that acclimatisation process a few months down the line, and with some impressive under-23 games under his belt, it may be the time for Caicedo to shine.

