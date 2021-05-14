Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, whose current deal runs out at the end of the season, is close to agreeing a new contract at Elland Road. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, it's reported United are ahead of AC Milan in the race to sign 26-year-old Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, but they do face competition from Liverpool for the Argentina international, who has nine goals and 10 assists in 34 Serie A matches this season. (Il Milanista - in Italian)

