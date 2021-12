💬 "Lucas has been a key payer for us, he's a player that is working very hard in every training session, even during the games."



🗣️ Rafa Benitez has been talking about the defender's future at the club ahead of #EFC's trip to #BurnleyFC



#⃣ #BUREVE



🔊 Sound ON pic.twitter.com/oKEc2Lg0OI