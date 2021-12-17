Watford shouldn’t be blamed for their game against Burnley being called off, says Hornets fan Emma.

The game was postponed less than three hours before kick-off because of an ongoing Covid outbreak within Watford's squad, which left them with "an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match".

"You cant help something being called off. It’s just like if it’s going to snow outside you’re taking that risk of it being called off,” Emma told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast after travelling to Turf Moor on Wednesday to attend the match.

"I don’t agree with the abuse Watford are getting themselves. Fans saying they want their petrol money paid back.

"Tickets are obviously refunded, which is fantastic, but I don’t get the fuel side of things because it’s our choice to go up there and the abuse Watford are getting directly is not necessary. The Premier League, definitely, because they did leave it quite late."

Listen to more of the discussion on match postponements from 6'27 on BBC Sounds