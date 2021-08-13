BBC Sport

Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Wolves

Published

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter Louisa Roach, aka psych-pop band She Drew the Gun, for the first Premier League predictions of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I am not really sure what to expect from new Wolves boss Bruno Lage, but we know what Leicester will try and do - attack them.

It will help the Foxes a lot that they had a game which meant something with the Community Shield last weekend, and that gives them the slight advantage here.

Louisa's prediction: 1-1

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

She Drew the Gun's second album Revolution of Mind was named in the top 10 albums of 2018 by BBC 6 Music