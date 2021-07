Tottenham have offered Kallum Cesay, Kacper Kurylowicz and Raffery Pedder their first professional deals.

Midfielder and right-back Cesay makes the step-up from the under-18s, joining goalkeeper Kurylowicz, 19, and midfielder Pedder, 19, in the under-23 squad for the upcoming season.

All three have signed contracts that will run until 2022.