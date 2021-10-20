From the old-school dogged defensive stalwarts to today's high-energy, flying wing-backs, the role of the full-back has changed dramatically over the years. But who ranks among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole was the unanimous choice for top spot. Cole won nine trophies in eight seasons with the Blues, including the Premier League in 2009-10, four FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Shearer on Cole: "This, for me, was my easiest topic to pick number one. Ashley Cole stands out on here more than anyone else for being a defender. He was the best at that. Very rarely anyone got past him. You couldn't rough him up because he was hard as nails. He was nasty, horrible at times. But one versus one, he was magnificent."

Richards on Cole: "If I had one criticism it is offensively. He could have had bigger numbers of goals and assists. But that is just the final piece. He was the best full-back we had during my time with England."

Who else made the cut?

