Newcastle are expected to make an approach for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with Barcelona keen to offload the 29-year-old Brazil international. (Sport), external

Meanwhile, Villarreal manager Unai Emery, 50, turned down a move to Newcastle because the club wanted a clause in his contract which would allow them to sack him if the Magpies are relegated at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror), external

Read more transfer news in Thursday's full gossip column