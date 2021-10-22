Mike Taylor, BBC WM

If there was any hangover – literal or otherwise – for Wolves after last weekend’s Villa Park drama cleared, a more sober analysis was easy to find among their supporters.

The last 15 minutes might have brought intoxicating excitement but before that Wolves had been sagging, surprisingly unresponsive after falling behind.

It was tempting to read something – maybe too much – into the timing and identity of the substitutes, and the delayed introduction of Raul Jimenez seemed to surprise everyone apart from Bruno Lage himself.

Some of this reading was slightly revisionist history. At half-time in a tight and competitive derby, Wolves had been having an even share of the game, but after they conceded, the lack of goals – only five in the Premier League before that late burst of three – was a clear concern.

Bruno Lage would be justified in feeling a little irritated by this, results being the only ultimate judgement of any manager’s tactical methods, but his comments on Friday could be taken as an acknowledgement that Wolves’ recent displays have not been as fluent as the ones that brought no points in August.

Several other Premier League coaches might be envious of the sort of performance dip that brings four wins in five games.

Marcelo Bielsa would be forgiven for being one of them, given Leeds’ queasy start. So whichever Wolves team Lage selects, from a wide range of feasible options, they should start with qualified confidence.