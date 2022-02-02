On being Watford's 11th manager to take charge in the Premier League and whether he is worried about the churn, Hodgson said: "I don’t really think much about it at all.

"When I was offered this job it was on a very clear mandate: can you come in and work until the end of season and do what we think you do well and keep us in the Premier League.

"It was very easy for me to accept that challenge. I don’t intend to comment at all on the way the club and the board at the club decide they want to run their club in terms of managers.

"One thing is very clear: no-one at Watford, and the supporters in particular, want the club to go down."