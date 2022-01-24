Foxes hold on as resilient Brighton score late yet again

Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers struck an upbeat tone in the build-up to this game and said his Leicester players would "get up and fight again" despite the crushing nature of their midweek defeat by Tottenham, which saw them concede two goals in stoppage time.

However, despite a bright start the Foxes were nervously hanging on in the closing stages, with that Spurs defeat likely fresh in their minds.

In the end they had Kasper Schmeichel to thank for preserving a point. The Denmark international made two stunning stops to deny Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard either side of the equaliser.

Brighton were second best for large parts of this game but their resilience paid off, with Welbeck's goal the eighth time they have scored in the final 10 minutes of a Premier League game this season.

It is also the 12th time the Seagulls have drawn in the top flight and extends their unbeaten run to six games, with a top-10 finish and challenge for the European places now looking likely.