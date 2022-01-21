There are no additional players available for the game from the squad who travelled to Brighton. Reece James is back in training but only on an individual basis, while Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined.

Tuchel said the attitude was not right against Brighton on Tuesday but he was unconcerned. “I could see from myself and my team that perhaps frustration and disappointment took over,” he said. “This was the first time it has happened so we should not make too big a deal out of it.”

On whether he prioritised competitions over others: “Not when you play for Chelsea. You have to give your best on a daily basis. The next game is always the most important so we will never start prioritising.”

On if the spotlight has been unfairly trained on record signing Romelu Lukaku: “Welcome to reality. We are judged and that is the daily business. But it’s rare in football that any problem is a one-thing solution – Romelu is not the only one we rely on to win games.”