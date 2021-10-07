Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United striker Rodrigo Moreno believes vaccination against Covid-19 "will help the world to keep moving".

The Spain international told BBC Radio Leeds: "It's true that people have the freedom to choose. I think the vaccination is very important."

The 30-year-old, who contracted the virus last season, added: "I've taken two doses of the vaccine, my family and friends (also). That's just my opinion. People have to do what they think is correct. In my opinion, I think it's very, very important to be vaccinated."

After seven consecutive starts for the Whites, Rodrigo feels he is playing well but that "I always feel I have something to improve". He said: "To be honest, I am very happy to play a lot of games in a row and help the team with good performances."