Brighton 0-0 Leeds: Bielsa reaction

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to Match of the Day: "The point is an important point for us, in the first half the differences were big in their favour. And in the second half it was more even, there was alternate dominance and similar chances. After a lull first half, to have evened the game, we value it.

"In the first half we were in conditions to play like we did in the second half, the structure of the team was the same.

"The changes we managed for them to lose confidence when they played out from the back. The duels, we evened them up, we improved the recovery of the ball - it's not that nothing changed!"