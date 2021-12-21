How busy is Arsenal's Christmas schedule?

It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules and Arsenal have one of the busiest Christmas fixture lists in the Premier League this time.

Mikel Arteta's side face the second shortest turnaround between matches with three games scheduled within 141.5 hours of each other.

Here's how the Gunners' festive period looks:

Norwich City v Arsenal (Sun, 26 December - 15:00 GMT)

Arsenal v Wolves (Tue, 28 December - 12:30 GMT)

Arsenal v Manchester City (Sat, 1 January - 12:30 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 141.5 hours

