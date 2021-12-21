John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

So the Premier League clubs all met on Monday and the decision was made that football will try its best to go ahead. It is interesting that Liverpool were one of the clubs that favoured a break of games around 28 December. It seems they were in the minority. Other clubs are determined that if they can play, they will.

I get both sides. For some clubs, they must wonder when they are going to play the games they have already lost, never mind further postponements. However, if clubs have already lost players to Covid, it is impossible for even the biggest squads to rotate - and so it is likely to lead to more injuries and even more pressure on teams and managers.

In a world of self-interest - and that is no more apparent than in the Premier League - I genuinely believe Jurgen Klopp has player welfare at the top of his agenda.

Like many other managers, he has already spoken out about the gruelling Christmas schedule. With games on 26 December and 28 December the plan would have been to rotate, but can he now? If the rule is a club has to play with 13 outfield players, if Covid has hit the squad then those who haven't got it will have to go again.

We are all hypocrites in this situation. Come the week of the games, I will be delighted with football to watch on the TV and gutted if games are cancelled.

But someone has to look out for the footballers in all this. As ever, you are left wondering who that is.