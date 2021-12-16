Game being called off 'like balloon being popped'

Dan Jewell, BBC Radio Lancashire

Burnley defender Matt Lowton says that the players were having their pre-match meal when they found out the game with Watford had been postponed because of Covid-19 cases within the visitors' squad.

The announcement was only made just over two hours before the scheduled kick-off time at Turf Moor.

"It is very frustrating," said Lowton. "We'd done all the work building up to it, get to the game and obviously you're ready to play. It was a big game for us and we knew that. We took a good point at the weekend against a good West Ham so we were looking forward to the game.

"It's funny because we'd been having a conversation five minutes prior to it where we said that we'd read that no more games would get called off for Covid - under 23s would be drafted in to play and stuff like that - and five minutes later he comes in and tell us it's off.

"I get that they've travelled already and have a lot of cases so it is what it is but we're none the wiser as to when it can be called off or anything like that. We just have to be on it - the game is going ahead and that is how we have to think until we hear different."

Burnley also had a recent game with Tottenham postponed because of snow, meaning they're now two matches behind many of the teams around them in the Premier League.

Lowton describes a postponement as "like a balloon being popped" because players are ready to go and there's no game to play. But he's glad there's another game (at Aston Villa) in a couple of days and they are ready to go.