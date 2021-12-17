French football journalist Julien Laurens says there was "something missing" in Chelsea's performance after they were held to a draw by Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side now have just two wins in their past six games.

"It has been tough for them," Laurens said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You can blame the schedule, fatigue, injuries - but whatever it is, there's something missing.

"When Thomas Tuchel first came, they were so ruthless with few chances last season. Now they create enough but they're not taking their chances."

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin agreed, and pointed to the absence of key midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as the main reason.

"Under Tuchel, Chelsea have controlled midfield with Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic," he said.

"They've been without at least two of those midfielders for a period now and have tried lots of people in there but it's not quite worked."

Listen to full analysis on the Football Daily podcast from 7'18 on BBC Sounds