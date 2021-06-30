BBC Sport

Vieira's Palace plan

Published

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira is expected to be confirmed as Crystal Palace's new manager at some point today.

He left Nice last December but has a decent reputation from his time at the French club and, before that, New York City in Major League Soccer.

In one sense, he has a tough job given the number of out of contract players - including Gary Cahill and Andros Townsend - Palace had.

But Vieira is looking at the situation in a more positive manner and feels he is almost working with a blank sheet of paper.