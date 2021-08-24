Wolves boss Bruno Lage has not been in England long but he has quickly begun to understand how congested our fixture schedule is.

Wolves play Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, two days after the Premier League defeat by Tottenham.

The reason? A clash with a T20 game at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

"It is a strange decision," said Lage.

"Why did we play on Sunday? Because Tottenham played on Thursday and they are allowed three days to recover and prepare.

"That's not our fault so in the same way, we should play on Wednesday.

"But Nottingham Forest don’t have the stadium available. That is not our fault either.

"Tottenham get their three days, Forest are allowed to play at home and we are in the middle. No-one pays any attention to us.

"I think for my players, the club and also the Wolves fans, in the end, no-one thinks about us. They think about everyone but not us."