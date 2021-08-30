Points shared as Bees continue unbeaten run

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Dean Smith managed Brentford between November 2015 and October 2018 before joining Villa and complimented his former side for their "deserved" promotion to the Premier League.

Thomas Frank's men have adjusted well to life in the top tier, picking up a victory against Arsenal in their opening game and back-to-back draws away at Crystal Palace and Villa, as the Bees stretched their unbeaten run to 15 league and play-off matches.

Smith mentioned in his programme notes how he was "blown away" by the atmosphere generated in the opening home game, but a raucous home crowd were silenced after just seven minutes.

Brentford striker Toney was the Championship's top scorer last season with 31 goals and is now off the mark in the top-flight.

But the home supporters found their voices again soon after as Villa's £33m record signing Buendia curled home his first goal for the club, the first that Brentford had conceded this season.

Ultimately a point apiece was a fair result, with Brentford remaining unbeaten since achieving promotion to the top-flight.