'Watford performance really worrying'

Watford were "pathetic" in parts of their performance in Saturday's 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, says football journalist Rory Smith.

"That performance was really worrying," he said on the Football Daily podcast.

"Claudio Ranieri had basically a full week to work with the players. Surely you’d want to impress your new boss?

"It was the lack of visible effort which would be really worrying to me as a Watford fan. You had a sunny day, new manager, big team in town, crowd up for it and the potential of a giant-killing.

"From the start, it was so passive. In the first 10 minutes, Watford had 12% possession. That is pathetic. It’s also dreadful for football as a whole. That’s not entertaining for anyone to watch.

"Ranieri got it wrong. Danny Rose was out of position and did not have a great afternoon.

