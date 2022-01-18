Who makes your Norwich City Wordle XI?

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

The internet has been lighting up in yellow and green recently - and not just because Norwich City beat Everton.

The craze for Wordle, the daily puzzle which challenges players to identify a mystery five-letter word in six guesses, has embraced a Canary-friendly colour scheme.

So we’ve taken that one step further by challenging you to pick the best possible Norwich City XI made up entirely of players with exactly five letters in their last name.

We launched it on the latest episode of The Scrimmage. Teemu Pukki, Ian Crook, Robert Fleck and Steve Bruce are making most of the teams we’ve had sent in so far. Send yours to thescrimmage@bbc.co.uk, external

And listen to the latest episode of the podcast on BBC Sounds here