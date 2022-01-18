Tuesday talking point: City flying high off the pitch as well as on it

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show, external

This weekend, on the pitch, City beat Chelsea to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a goal difference of 41.

Last week, off the pitch, City Football Group reported strong financial results, with revenues at £569m for the year to 30 June 2021 (exceeding their local rivals for the first time) and returning to profitability.

This reflects their great success on the field. A fantastic report, especially given very low gate receipts and operations generally facing Covid challenges.

City’s net player spend was £86m (yes a big sum, but lower than many rivals - Chelsea’s net spend was £171m, for example). In a busy transfer window, City bought current player of the year Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres, while selling Angelino, Leroy Sane and Nicolas Otamendi. Torres, of course, was recently sold to Barcelona at a healthy profit.

City's global presence has continued to expand, supported by Carabao Cup and league success last term, and the boost from the first Champions league final in May. Commercial revenues rose with the addition of new partners and renewals of long term partnerships and with the return of full stadiums, gate receipts will recover strongly in 2021-22.

All in all a very impressive showing both on and off the pitch and further evidence that City deserve to be considered as one of the top five clubs in the world just now.