Man Utd v West Ham: Team news

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof will miss the game after a burglary at his house, while Jadon Sancho could also be absent due to personal reasons.

Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all unavailable, but Scott McTominay should be fit.

West Ham await news on whether Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma could feature.

Said Benrahma may return after Algeria were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations, but Mark Noble is again set to be absent with a knee injury.

