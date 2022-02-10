Wolves v Arsenal: Team news

Wolves defender Romain Saiss is likely to start against Arsenal following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hwang Hee-chan is nearing full fitness but is not expected to feature yet.

Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has recovered from a recurring calf injury and could make his first Premier League appearance since New Year's Day.

Cedric Soares is also fit again, Thomas Partey and Xhaka are available after bans and Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe are back from international duty.

