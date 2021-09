Leicester City v Napoli: Confirmed team news

Jonny Evans returns for Leicester City, replacing Caglar Soyuncu in defence, while summer signings Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare are handed their first starts.

Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho also come into the side.

Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton are the ones to drop out.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Bertrand, Evans, Barnes, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Castagne, Daka, Soumare.

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Tielemans, Vardy, Maddison, Albrighton, Amartey, Choudhury, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas, Lookman.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina starts for Napoli, alongside Andre-Frank Anguissa who is on loan from Fulham.

Key players Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly also start.

Napoli XI: Ospina, Malcuit, Ruiz, Osimhen , Lozano, Rrahmani, Zielinski, Di Lorenzo, Insigne, Koulibaly, Anguissa.

Subs: Idasiak, Boffelli, Jesus, Elmas, Politano, Ounas, Petagna, Manolas, Zanoli.