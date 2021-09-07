Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been elected on to the board of the influential European Clubs’ Association.

There has been no English club representative on the ECA board since the six English clubs involved in the failed plans for a European Super League resigned from the body in April.

It had been anticipated Levy and Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano would both stand for the vacancy.

However, Soriano pulled out before the vote and it is understood he will be an observer until the next seat becomes available.