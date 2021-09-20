Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich says it is time to have a shot at some silverware, starting away at Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

United have not been in a major domestic trophy final since finishing runners-up to Aston Villa in this competition in 1996.

"I'm here for a fifth season and we always seem to finish in the first round," Klich told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I'd like to go as far as possible because it's a nice competition. Everyone can win it."

The Poland international, who has returned to action after a second bout of Covid-19, has hinted that head coach Marcelo Bielsa is planning to field an experienced line-up at Craven Cottage.

"I'm happy that we're playing a full, strong squad because we want to win," added the 31-year-old.

The Whites are without suspended centre-back Pascal Struijk, while fellow defenders Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Luke Ayling are all injury doubts, along with winger Raphinha.

