Vieira expects 'emotional' Arsenal return

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says he will remain in control of his emotions when he takes charge of his side at former club Arsenal on Monday.

Vieira left the Gunners in 2005 after nine years spent as a player, winning the Premier League three times.

"I’m really looking forward to it,” the 45-year-old said.

“I arrived at the football club as a kid and left as a man. It's a club where I played my best football. It will be emotional but I will put that on the side. It’s about performing well and trying to get points."

Arsenal have not won the title since 2004 but Vieira refused to be drawn into debate on the club’s direction.

"That's a question to really ask people who have been inside this football club,” he added. "I'm just like everybody else analysing things from outside.

"I don't want to get into details because it's difficult to talk about when you don't have all the information.”

Palace go into the fixture in 14th position in the Premier League, three places adrift of Arsenal.