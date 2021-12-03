Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

If the importance of beating Crystal Palace in midweek was not lost on Marcelo Bielsa then neither is repeating it against Brentford on Sunday.

He previewed the game as "an opportunity to improve our numbers" with specific reference to the 15 points United have mined from an awkward seam so far. A total he feels is meagre.

He may well have been referring to the increased numbers available to him too. The club's head of performance and medicine Rob Price and his team can at least start releasing their charges back into the wild of the Premier League.

Striker Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are available after being injured for more than two months, but whether they are ready to run with the pack for 90 minutes is still moot.

Whites fans have been quick to jump on Bees boss Thomas Frank's utterings in case he gives another “they fear us” team talk like he did prior to the last meeting at Griffin Park in the Championship.

That triggered United's gallop to promotion.

This time his "history slightly bigger, budget slightly bigger, players bought slightly bigger" comments about Leeds are less inflammatory, but will no doubt provide supporters enough ammunition for the odd verbal volley.