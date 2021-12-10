Burnley v West Ham: Last time out

Burnley welcome West Ham this weekend but how did they fare last time former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes returned to the north west?

The Hammers kept their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive as they came from behind to win at Turf Moor in May.

Chris Wood's early penalty put the visitors under pressure but Michail Antonio responded immediately when he headed home Vladimir Coufal's cross.

Antonio was in the right place again eight minutes later, clinically meeting Said Benrahma's square pass to put West Ham ahead.

It was a lead they never looked like relinquishing and Antonio squandered a golden chance of a hat-trick when he miscued in the second half.

The result left Burnley just two places above the relegation zone and eight games without a win at home, the joint-longest run in their history.