'They have a lot of young players - it's an interesting model'

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Lee Johnson has been full of praise for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side before tomorrow’s Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Sunderland manager joked last month that he’d “love to have Arsenal away or Tottenham away. And then we'll wait for the really big guns when it's two legs" - and he has got what he wanted. A trip to the Emirates awaits with 5,000 Sunderland fans.

And Johnson has been very impressed with Arsenal recently.

“I think they have been fantastic. We have watched them over the last four or five games. I think they have been so fluid and they have a lot of young players playing. A lot of young players and a lot of bright players and it’s an interesting model.

"An interesting route they have gone down. It’s really bearing fruit at the moment with them being top four in the Premier League.

"They had a ropey start to the season for them but it's been an outstanding run and outstanding performances."

Johnson only has one player missing through Covid, so at the moment it's very much game on from their point of view.

Sunderland are in the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2014.