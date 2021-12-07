Transfer news: Magpies to compete for Dembele
Newcastle United have been joined by Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, with the 24-year-old France international having made a decision over his future. (Mundo Deportivo, via Express), external
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is lining up Stoke's 21-year-old striker Tyrese Campbell as the first signing of the Saudi era at St James' Park. (Sun), external
The Magpies are also prepared to double the salaries of Burnley defenders Ben Mee, 32, and 29-year-old James Tarkowski to tempt them to quit the Clarets. (Mirror), external