Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Leeds put on a masterclass against Burnley on Saturday and they are flying at the moment. They are becoming a really good side, and are very difficult to play against.

Like everyone else, Southampton will be glad to have fans back at St Mary's Stadium but I don't think they would have picked Leeds to be the visitors.

I've been impressed by Nathan Tella for Saints, but Danny Ings is not fit enough to play 90 minutes yet and they are not the same side without him.

Matthew's prediction: We should beat Southampton, although I think they will score. 1-2