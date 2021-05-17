Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Leeds
- Published
Tuesday, 18 May - 18:00 BST
For this week's midweek Premier League games, Mark Lawrenson takes on Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis, who hosts the weekly official Leeds United podcast. How do the pair think 10th-placed Leeds will do on their visit to 14th-placed Southampton?
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Leeds put on a masterclass against Burnley on Saturday and they are flying at the moment. They are becoming a really good side, and are very difficult to play against.
Like everyone else, Southampton will be glad to have fans back at St Mary's Stadium but I don't think they would have picked Leeds to be the visitors.
I've been impressed by Nathan Tella for Saints, but Danny Ings is not fit enough to play 90 minutes yet and they are not the same side without him.
Matthew's prediction: We should beat Southampton, although I think they will score. 1-2
Matthew on what next for Leeds:
Safety was our priority this year, but even when we have lost games we have been able to hold our heads high and say 'this is just fantastic to watch'.
If we were 17th now I might have a different opinion, but this is a unique season in many ways.
My outlook is that if you are going to lose 1-0, you might as well lose 5-0 - but go for it, try and get the win. That's how Bielsa looks at games and I wouldn't have it any other way under him.
I think some other clubs survive every year finishing 16th or 17th and they watch the same dour games every year - 0-0 or 1-0. Yes, they are in the Premier League but do you really enjoy it? I want us to keep doing it differently.
Find out how Lawro and Matthew reckon the rest of the midweek fixtures will go in the full predictions