Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount have been included in England's 26-man squad for the European Championship.

There has been debate around the right-backs available to manager Gareth Southgate, but James, who has six caps, is one of four named in his final squad.

Chilwell has made 14 international appearances, while Mount has scored four goals in 16 games for his country.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, defenders Ben Godfrey and Ben White, midfielders Jesse Lingard and James Ward-Prowse, and striker Ollie Watkins were the players to be cut from the provisional 33-man list.

