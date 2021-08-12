Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley take on Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

- “The recruiting side has been a challenge and it always is,” he said. There’s ongoing hopes that they can recruit in the areas they need.

- On signing attacking players, he said “we’re not that much closer” but added he is speaking to the owners and Alan Pace about what they can do.

- Aaron Lennon is still training with the club but he hasn't signed yet.

- On his own contract, he said the team and the staff always come first. "My situation is ongoing. I don't think there’s anything to it other than making sure things are in place."