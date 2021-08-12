Transfer news: Lukaku on brink of completing Blues move
- Published
Romelu Lukaku is on the brink of completing a £97.5m move from Inter Milan to Chelsea after the 28-year-old Belgium striker flew to London on Wednesday evening. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea have accepted a £34m bid from Roma for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, that includes a buy-back clause. (Goal)
Roma manager Jose Mourinho will speak with Abraham on Thursday to try to convince him to join the Serie A club. (Mirror)
However, Arsenal will offer their France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, to Roma in order to pave the way for Abraham to move to the Gunners. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Meanwhile, Sevilla are willing to sell Chelsea target Jules Kounde, but the Blues are unwilling to meet the 22-year-old France defender's £68m release clause and may instead include a player in their offer. (Evening Standard)
Sevilla would want an additional £20m in return for allowing Chelsea to pay the fee for Kounde in instalments, with the Blues concerned about Financial Fair Play rules. (90min)