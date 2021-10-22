Rodgers to continue striker rotation despite Daka heroics

Patson Daka could find himself back on the Leicester bench against Brentford on Sunday despite his four-goal haul in midweek against Spartak Moscow.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers says he will continue to rotate his strikers to maintain their freshness, with Jamie Vardy in contention to start alongside Kelechi Iheanacho after being rested in midweek.

"We’ve tried to manage the team and in particular our strikers," said Rodgers. "Jamie, we're keeping him fresh in Premier League games and hoping he becomes more involved as we go into the latter stages of European competition if we’re lucky enough to do that.

"The freshness has kept him full of energy and full of goals in the Premier League. Kelechi is now a consistent performer. He can score goals and create goals and he works very, very hard.

"Patson was always one that we wanted to give that little bit of time to adapt to our way of working, our training, the league, and day in, day out, you see him become accustomed to that."