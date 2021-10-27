'Smallbone must take positives'

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Will Smallbone should "take the positives" from a mixed night that ended with his penalty shootout miss in their Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea.

The academy graduate was introduced in the 77th minute at Stamford Bridge for his first senior outing in nine months having suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage back in January but later fired a penalty over the bar.

Hasenhuttl said: "Will could have been the hero because he had a big chance but for me the most important thing is he is back and fit again. It is great for him to be playing and he should take the positive things from this.

"Immediately he had a good chance and he was on the six and aggressive.

"After this long, long injury this is a positive thing he is back on the pitch. He shouldn't be too worried about the penalty. I have other players miss a penalty. He should have his head up and be positive over the next week in training."