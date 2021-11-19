Vieira on Eze, Gallagher & Burnley
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace take on Burnley in the first Premier League game since the international break.
Here are the key lines:
On team fitness, Joachim Andersen trained with the team and will be part of the group that travels to Burnley. Eze is "improving" but needs time. He played two full games for the U23 side and will also be part of the matchday squad. James McArthur has a hamstring issue and is out;
After Conor Gallagher made his England debut against San Marino at the beginning of the week, Vieira said: "The international call came and it is good news for him and the football club. It’s still too early to talk about whether we are going to sign him or not. He’s a Chelsea player and we have him for the year. We will keep working with him to try to improve his skills. If we can make him an international player we will be really proud of that. Then the decision we will see at the end of the season";
Burnley have found some of their own form in the last few matches. Vieira acknowledged the job Sean Dyche has done, while mentioning what Palace would have to do to be successful, he said: "It’s not an easy place to go. At the moment we are in a good period, we're creating chances and scored a couple of goals. We have to keep challenging ourselves."