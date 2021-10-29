Lawro's predictions: Watford v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Watford's big win at Goodison Park arguably had more to do with Everton's late collapse than being a sign of how good the Hornets are but it was still a great result for them.

It's very hard to know what to expect from Claudio Ranieri's side next - good or bad - so I am going for somewhere in between. Southampton are draw specialists after all.

Roger's prediction: It is hard to make these predictions because there have been so many freak results and ups and downs for teams from week to week - Watford's big win at Everton last week after their heavy defeat by Liverpool being a very good example. I have got a lot of time for Ranieri so I have got this one down as a high-scoring win for him. 3-2

