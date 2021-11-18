Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is attracting interest from Chelsea and the Blues are a little ahead of Manchester United in attempting to sign the 20-year-old French centre-back. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is United's preferred candidate as they start their succession planning to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, England Under-18 captain Sammy Braybrooke will sign a professional deal with Leicester despite interest from Germany in the 17-year-old midfielder. (Athletic, via Leicester Mercury), external

