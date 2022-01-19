Newcastle hope to have two new signings secured before Saturday's game at Leeds - but Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards can only reveal the identity of one.

Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos has been strongly linked with the Magpies throughout January and boss Eddie Howe intends to have him in place for the trip Elland Road.

"Carlos has handed in a transfer request and that deal is fairly advanced," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Newcastle are increasingly confident of it going through.

"But no-one will tell me who the other player is! When it's this closely-guarded, it's usually because it's somebody a lot of clubs are interested in.

"I think it'll be someone exciting - probably a midfielder - but that's all I know."

