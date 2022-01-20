Hasenhuttl on Broja, Man City & tricky fixtures
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Manchester City on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Saints have 20 players available as recent Covid-19 absentees Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohamed Elyounoussi have been training with the squad. Tino Livramento, Will Smallbone and Alex McCarthy are still unavailable.
He wants Armando Broja to focus on producing his best in the moment for Southampton: “We’ve got enough time to talk about his future. While he’s here, I want to let him play football and concentrate on his job.”
On the challenge of facing the runaway leaders: “Every part of your game has to be perfect. Our first game against them was one of the best away games we’ve had. We need that again, to be brave on the ball and be even better than last time. We like these challenges.”
Hasenhuttl says it’s good that the Premier League is re-evaluating its rules surrounding match postponements and hopes a corner has been turned: “Everybody sees it wasn’t ideal. Hopefully these cancellations are getting less and less as we need to play every game now.”
Saints’ next three league fixtures are Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United: “They seem super tough games but we don’t look at them like that. On a good day, we are a threat against every team. We feel fresh, our mentality is good and we will work hard for these games.”