Barca to announce Aubameyang deal on Tuesday
- Published
Barcelona have signed Arsenal striker Pierre-Emile Aubameyang on a free, although the La Liga club will not officially announce the transfer until 09:30 GMT on Tuesday.
As Aubameyang has been let go by #Arsenal and is a free agent, Barcelona did not have to announce his signing (one year and a half deal) before 23.00 GMT at the end of the transfer window.— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 31, 2022
Announcement will take place around 9.30am GMT (10.30am Spanish time)
